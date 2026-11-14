A four-member gang kidnapped and assaulted a youth's father out of vengeance over a love marriage. Following an urgent investigation by the Pooyappally police, the culprits were caught and the father was safely rescued.

Kollam: A four-member gang has been arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a youth's father out of vengeance over a love marriage. The 59-year-old Johny, a native of Elamad Kottackavila, was kidnapped by the gang who trespassed into his house last night.

The gang, which included the bride's relative, came to the house looking for the youth. However, when they couldn't find him, they forcefully dragged his father Johny into a vehicle, kidnapped him, and brutally assaulted him. After coming to know about the incident, the Pooyappally police conducted an urgent investigation, stopped the car in which the culprits were traveling, and safely rescued Johny.

In connection with the incident, the police have arrested four culprits, natives of Kadakkal. The police have also taken the vehicle used by the culprits into custody.

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