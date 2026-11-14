Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has criticized the government for delaying the Parliament Winter Session schedule, alleging the BJP is avoiding public accountability. Jairam Ramesh also accused the Centre of manipulating procedural records.

Gaurav Gogoi Questions Centre Over Delay in Winter Session Schedule

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday questioned the Centre over the delay in announcing dates for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is evading the session because it lacks answers to critical public issues. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader pointed out that the Winter Session is conventionally convened in November and demanded immediate clarity from the government regarding the legislative schedule.

"I want them to state when the Parliamentary Session will be held. We all know that the Winter Session is supposed to take place in November. Why hasn't the government announced it yet?" Gogoi asked. Emphasising that the opposition intends to confront the treasury benches on multiple pressing concerns facing the nation, Gogoi claimed the government is hesitant to face scrutiny on the floor of the House. "The people of this country have so many pressing issues and concerns. That is precisely why I believe the BJP does not want this Winter Session to happen... I suspect that they lack answers to the questions the opposition intends to raise during the Winter Session, which is why they do not want to hold the Winter Session at all," the Congress MP said.

The Winter Session of Parliament typically commences in the third or fourth week of November and concludes ahead of Christmas. The opposition has routinely accused the ruling dispensation of shortening parliamentary sessions to sidestep structured debates on inflation, unemployment, national security, and socio-economic challenges. Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, on November 9, claimed that the present government has made a new record with Parliament adjourned sine die and not prorogued for 88 days, which he alleged was to "manipulate" a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha for the Delimitation Bill.