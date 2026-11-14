Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad has publicly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tapping Rahul Gandhi's phone, urging the PM to face an open debate to prove his courage rather than resorting to alleged snooping tactics.

Congress Leader Hariprasad Accuses PM Modi of Snooping on Opposition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged phone-tapping of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying phone tapping is not new for Modi and he was famous for it when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. "Our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi has openly stated that his phone is being tapped, and has directly accused Narendra Modi, the Mahamanav, that Modi himself is getting it tapped. Telephone tapping and snooping is nothing new. When he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, by including some women and even forming an STF, phone tapping was very famous. Now our most beloved leader Rahul Gandhi has given an open statement on this," said Hariprasad.

He said the Prime Minister had made a very serious allegation that all opposition leaders are urban naxals and involved in anti-national activities. "After he made that statement, Rahul Gandhi invited the Mahamanav for an open public debate. Rahul Gandhi has also thrown a challenge that the day Mahamanav comes for an open debate, his political life will end," Hariprasad said. "Without accepting that challenge, this Mahamanav has resorted to this petty act - tapping his phone. If it has to be proved who are the traitors, who is being troubled by foreign powers, who is being played as a puppet by foreign powers, or who foreign powers are supporting, there should be an open debate. Our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi has given that invitation for an open debate," noted the Congress leader.

He added, "If Mahamanav has 56-inch courage and guts, let him come for an open public debate. I want to clearly state that Congress party leaders cannot be intimidated by such snooping." "There is no need to tap Rahul Gandhi's phone. Rahul Gandhi has very clearly said that the day Mahamanav comes for an open debate with Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi's political life will end there. It will be proved who is a puppet of foreign powers. That is why this tapping is being done." Hariprasad said such a situation should not arise in politics, and there are many examples in the state also. "Leaving direct politics and doing it this way, how far is it correct? That is a debate."

"Phone tapping incident is not new in Karnataka state also. When Ramakrishna Hegde was there, when the tapping allegation came, he resigned. At that time, my phone was also tapped. In public life, there should be a lot of clarity and transparency. If he comes for open debate, everything will get resolved. That Mahamanav does not have that courage; that is why he is following this tapping," he said. Hariprasad also said Minister Eshwar Khandre has made a serious allegation that all elections have been delayed due to SIR. "Let's talk another day. I will get information and talk. For now, only tapping is enough. There is an allegation that in the Boards and Corporations that have been given, people with an RSS background have been given. We are investigating who all have an RSS background. We have already given directions to some people - they should resign; the government will have to withdraw. People who have RSS links should be taken back; we have already said that."

"Some were on MLAs' recommendation. Now we have appointed around 400 odd people. One or two mishaps may have happened; that is not a big issue; we will correct it. Will one more list be released, sir? Two more lists will come. In that, we will try to allow everyone." When asked that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had placed some demands before Modi on Friday, Hariprasad answered, "You have raised my question, Sir. I have asked ten questions; The Mahamanav is not answering any of them. DK Shivakumar may answer that." "Central government and state government - it is a government elected by people. There should be a relation between the Central government and the state Government. It should not be seen from any other viewpoint," he added. (ANI)