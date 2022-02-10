  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP, hails PM Modi's work

    "The party's philosophy is geared toward India's advancement, and I hope I can live up to the BJP's expectations," Khali stated at a news conference after joining the BJP.
     

    Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP hails PM Modi s work gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Wrestler and WWE superstar, The Great Khali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Delhi. Dalip Singh Rana, a professional wrestler, known as The Great Khali, arrived in Delhi earlier today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh greeted The Great Khali as he joined the party.

    "I joined the BJP because I believe in the party's principles. I respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts on behalf of the country. The party's philosophy is geared toward India's advancement, and I hope I can live up to the BJP's expectations," Khali stated at a news conference after joining the BJP. "I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," he added.

    In welcoming Khali to the BJP, the party national general secretary Arun Singh stated, "A great wrestler of the world, who has vanquished some of the world's known names, has joined the BJP." Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed optimism at the ceremony that Khali will endeavour to build the BJP "much like his figure." "Dalip Singh Rana alias Khali will continue to be an inspiration to the country's young." "I am grateful to him for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," Singh added.

    Dalip Singh Rana, born August 27, 1972, is an Indian professional wrestler and wrestling promoter who appeared in Hollywood and Bollywood films. He is most well-known for his tenure in WWE as The Great Khali. Khali debuted in professional wrestling in 2000. Before joining WWE, he worked as an officer for the Punjab Police. Khali went on to win the WWE Championship.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP's 'Drishti Patra 2022' promises jobs, increased pension and more

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: This is declared result, says Yogi Adityanath in tweet tagging Modi

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    COVID guidelines revised govt removes 7 day mandatory quarantine rule gcw

    COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

    Medical courses done online not recognised NMC to students seeking admission in China gcw

    'Medical courses done online not recognised': NMC to students seeking admission in China

    SC reinstates former woman judicial officer, who alleged sexual harassment against HC judge - ADT

    SC reinstates former woman judicial officer, who alleged sexual harassment against HC judge

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West's latest partner Julia Fox talks about foursomes, swapping and more RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West's latest partner Julia Fox talks about foursomes, swapping and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals, RR will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Samson

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Guardiola responds

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon