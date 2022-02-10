Former WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP, hails PM Modi's work

"The party's philosophy is geared toward India's advancement, and I hope I can live up to the BJP's expectations," Khali stated at a news conference after joining the BJP.

Wrestler and WWE superstar, The Great Khali joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Delhi. Dalip Singh Rana, a professional wrestler, known as The Great Khali, arrived in Delhi earlier today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh greeted The Great Khali as he joined the party.

"I joined the BJP because I believe in the party's principles. I respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts on behalf of the country. The party's philosophy is geared toward India's advancement, and I hope I can live up to the BJP's expectations," Khali stated at a news conference after joining the BJP. "I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," he added.

In welcoming Khali to the BJP, the party national general secretary Arun Singh stated, "A great wrestler of the world, who has vanquished some of the world's known names, has joined the BJP." Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed optimism at the ceremony that Khali will endeavour to build the BJP "much like his figure." "Dalip Singh Rana alias Khali will continue to be an inspiration to the country's young." "I am grateful to him for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," Singh added.

Dalip Singh Rana, born August 27, 1972, is an Indian professional wrestler and wrestling promoter who appeared in Hollywood and Bollywood films. He is most well-known for his tenure in WWE as The Great Khali. Khali debuted in professional wrestling in 2000. Before joining WWE, he worked as an officer for the Punjab Police. Khali went on to win the WWE Championship.

