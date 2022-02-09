UP Election 2022: This is declared result, says Yogi Adityanath in tweet tagging Modi

CM Yogi's tweet came before the first round of voting. The first round of voting will take place on February 10. Voting will take place in 58 seats across 11 districts in the state.

The first round of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on February 10 and all political parties' preparations for elections were in full flow. Both the ruling and opposition parties are actively involved in determining how to create a government in 2022. In the meantime, CM Yogi has issued a tweet. He has written a few sentences about the national religion and the stated outcome in this tweet.

In a tweet, CM Yogi stated, "We have to eradicate the sufferings of the oppressed, exploited, sorrowful kinsmen... We are standing taunting our nation's religion... Whose steps keep on walking, Labor is non-stop. His victory was sure... This is the declared result." Along with this tweet, CM Yogi Adityanath included a photo of himself with PM Modi.

CM Yogi's tweet came before the first round of voting. The first round of voting will take place on February 10. Voting will take place in 58 seats across 11 districts in the state. In the first phase, there were Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthwal, Purkaji, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur, Kithor, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Loni, Murdanagar, Sahibabad, Ghazi Govardhan, Mathura, Baldev, Imadpur, Agra Cantt, Agrar South, Agrar North, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, and Bah will all vote.

Due to a restriction on road shows and physical demonstrations in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, the first phase's canvassing was limited to the virtual media.

The first phase would include the Jat-dominated area of western UP, where farmers actively participated in the national capital's protest against the Centre's three agro legislation. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the running, and approximately 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

