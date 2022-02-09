  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: This is declared result, says Yogi Adityanath in tweet tagging Modi

    CM Yogi's tweet came before the first round of voting. The first round of voting will take place on February 10. Voting will take place in 58 seats across 11 districts in the state.

    UP Election 2022 This is declared result says Yogi Adityanath in tweet tagging Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The first round of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on February 10 and all political parties' preparations for elections were in full flow. Both the ruling and opposition parties are actively involved in determining how to create a government in 2022. In the meantime, CM Yogi has issued a tweet. He has written a few sentences about the national religion and the stated outcome in this tweet.

    In a tweet, CM Yogi stated, "We have to eradicate the sufferings of the oppressed, exploited, sorrowful kinsmen... We are standing taunting our nation's religion... Whose steps keep on walking,  Labor is non-stop. His victory was sure... This is the declared result." Along with this tweet, CM Yogi Adityanath included a photo of himself with PM Modi.

     

    CM Yogi's tweet came before the first round of voting. The first round of voting will take place on February 10. Voting will take place in 58 seats across 11 districts in the state. In the first phase, there were Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthwal, Purkaji, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur, Kithor, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Loni, Murdanagar, Sahibabad, Ghazi Govardhan, Mathura, Baldev, Imadpur, Agra Cantt, Agrar South, Agrar North, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, and Bah will all vote.

    Due to a restriction on road shows and physical demonstrations in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, the first phase's canvassing was limited to the virtual media.
    The first phase would include the Jat-dominated area of western UP, where farmers actively participated in the national capital's protest against the Centre's three agro legislation. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the running, and approximately 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Over 600 candidates on 58 seats in fray in first phase

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar makes bizarre and illegal promise

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar makes bizarre and illegal promise gcw

    UP Election 2022: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar makes bizarre and illegal promise

    Koregaon Bhima Commission summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Feb 23 to depose before it as witness-dnm

    Koregaon Bhima Commission summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Feb 23 to depose before it as witness

    UP Election 2022: 'Public Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi while announcing 20 lakh govt jobs - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'Public Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi while announcing 20 lakh govt jobs

    DGCA initiates probe after Alliance Air flight flies without engine cover-dnm

    DGCA initiates probe after Alliance Air flight flies without engine cover

    UP Election 2022 Noida s DM urges citizens to vote as if lives depend on it gcw

    UP Election 2022: Noida's DM urges citizens to 'vote as if lives depend on it'

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar makes bizarre and illegal promise gcw

    UP Election 2022: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar makes bizarre and illegal promise

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo expresses displeasure at Manchester United disallowed goals against Burnley-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ronaldo expresses displeasure at Man United's disallowed goals against Burnley

    football West Ham Kurt Zouma could face 4 years jail-term in France for kicking cat; call for suspension grows

    Kurt Zouma could face 4 years jail-term in France for kicking cat; call for suspension grows

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda? RCB

    Is Rashmika Mandanna scared of Vijay Deverakonda?

    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment - ADT

    Glenmark Pharma with SaNOtize announces nasal spray for COVID treatment

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon
    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron scarf: Saffron flag removed to hoist Indian flag in Karnataka college

    Video Icon