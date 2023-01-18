Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

In a tweet, Manpreet Singh Badal had said, "I devoted every ounce of energy to every office I have had the honour of holding, both in the party and the government. I thank you for having provided me these opportunities and for the kindness and courtesy you have shown me in the past."

Senior leader and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday (January 18) joined the BJP hours after quitting the Congress party. Badal joined the party at the BJP headquarters in the national capital in the presence of various leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

In his resignation letter to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Badal said he was "disillusioned" by the Congress.

In a tweet, Badal said, "I devoted every ounce of energy to every office I have had the honour of holding, both in the party and the government. I thank you for having provided me these opportunities and for the kindness and courtesy you have shown me in the past."

"Regretfully, given the prevalent culture within the party and the defiant desire in the present course, I no longer wish to be a part of the Indian National Congress," he added.

Manpreet Singh Badal had served as the finance minister in the previous Congress government.

"Seven years ago, I merged the People's Party of Punjab with your party. I did so with immense hope and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history that would allow me to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of my ability," Badal said.