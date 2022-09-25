Ankita Bhandari murder case: Victim suffered blunt force trauma; 'death due to drowning', says report

Bhandari's body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room. The postmortem was conducted by a four-member team of doctors at AIIMS on Saturday.

A draft report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh of Ankita Bhandari's postmortem was released on Sunday and revealed that the 19-year-old girl died due to drowning.

According to the draft report, the victim suffered from antemortem injuries (injuries before death) that were found on the body, suggestive of a blunt force trauma. However, she died of drowning, said the preliminary report.

Bhandari's body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room. The postmortem was conducted by a four-member team of doctors at AIIMS on Saturday.

The details of injuries and other findings will be given in the final report, said the draft.

Meanwhile, Ankita's family has refused to conduct her last rites till the final report of the postmortem is handed over to them.

Earlier today, Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari said, "We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report."

On Sunday, the SIT said that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed. As per reports a WhatsApp chat has come to the fore in the investigation. In this chat, Ankita allegedly informed her friend that the owner of the resort is pressuring her to provide "extra service" to the guests. There is a lot of anger among people after the murder of the receptionist.

According to the alleged chat, the guest would get "extra service" for Rs 10,000. In the WhatsApp chat, there is talk of providing "extra service" in the name of providing spa treatment at the Vanatara Resort. An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort.