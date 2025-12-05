An NIA court extended the custody of Delhi blast accused Soyeb, the seventh person arrested, for another 10 days. He is accused of sheltering bomber Umar Un Nabi before the November 10 attack that killed 15 people in a moving car.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House Courts on Friday extended the custody of Delhi blast accused Soyeb by another 10 days. The accused was produced before the Special NIA Court amid heavy security arrangements. Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandna extended the custody after the expiry of the earlier 10-day remand. The proceedings were conducted in a closed courtroom.

Details on Latest Arrest

NIA produced Soyeb after the expiry of 10 days' custody. Soyeb, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested for allegedly sheltering bomber Umar Un Nabi shortly before the terror attack that took place on November 10. The Faridabad accused is the seventh person to be arrested in the case linked to the deadly explosion in a moving Hyundai i20 car that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured-- one of the most serious terror attacks in the national capital in recent years.

As per the NIA, the arrested accused "not only harboured Umar but also extended logistical support to facilitate the terrorist's movements ahead of the attack."

Previous Arrests in the Case

"The development follows the earlier arrest of six key aides linked to Umar during the course of the investigation into the case, said NIA. The Officials had said the latest arrest has strengthened the agency's understanding of the operational network behind the bombing. Officials had said efforts remain underway to fully expose and dismantle the network involved in planning and executing the deadly attack.

On November 20, the agency arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders issued by the district sessions judge at Patiala House court. They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent people and left many others injured.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused-- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

Investigation and Blast Details

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

The NIA took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. (ANI)