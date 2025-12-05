The MSME Ministry has established nine new Technology Centres to support small enterprises, with Rs. 200 Crore allocated for FY 2025-26. The centres trained over 3.28 lakh people in 2024-25, including specialised courses in AI and Robotics.

To provide technical and skill development support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), in addition to the existing 18 Technology Centres, nine new Technology Centres under Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP) have been established by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Funding and Skill Development Initiatives

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the funds allocated for the establishment and operation of Technology Centres under TCSP are Rs. 200.00 Crore in the financial year 2025-26.

The Ministry said that the new Technology Centres established under the TCSP and the existing 18 Technology Centres have trained more than 3.28 Lakh trainees, including MSME entrepreneurs and employees, in the year 2024-25.

The MSME further added that the technology Centres have organised specialised skill development programmes in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Further, AI, Robotics, and IoT modules have been incorporated into regular long-term and short-term training programmes to introduce advanced technologies in MSME skill development programmes. This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Sushri Shobha Karandlaje) in a written reply in Lok Sabha. (ANI)