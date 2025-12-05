Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Tong-Len School in Dharamshala, motivating students. He also inaugurated a new Digital Forensic Division and other infrastructure projects to enhance forensic capabilities and district resources.

CM Sukhu Visits Tong-Len School, Emphasises Welfare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday morning visited Tong-Len School at Sarah in Dharamshala and interacted with the students, the release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Himachal CMO, CM Sukhu also enquired about their interests and hobbies and motivated them to grow into responsible citizens and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation and society.

Since its inception, Tong-Len has focused on improving the lives of slum communities by educating the younger generation.

Himachal CM said that the present government belongs to the people and was committed to safeguarding their rights and welfare.

The Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Sahayata Kosh was established to ensure that orphan children receive opportunities for higher and professional education, with the Government bearing the entire expenses.

During his visit, he also offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Tong-Len charitable trust mainly focuses on giving every child from poor and disadvantaged communities an opportunity to benefit from the education provided at the Tong-Len School.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, the management of the Tong-Len trust and teachers were also present on the occasion.

Advanced Forensic Lab Inaugurated in Dharamshala

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Sukhu inaugurated the Digital Forensic Division and the Advanced Equipment Laboratory at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Dharamshala.

This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure worth approximately Rs 3 crore, including advanced tools capable of extracting and analysing data from even damaged mobile phones.

In addition, an advanced equipment laboratory costing about Rs. 1.05 crore has been established to ensure high-precision forensic analysis.

The equipment installed in these laboratories is valued at around Rs. 1.50 crore.

These facilities are expected to significantly enhance transparency, reliability and efficiency in forensic investigations across the northern region of Himachal Pradesh, according to a release.

He said that the newly created division would greatly assist investigating agencies in preserving and examining evidence from crime scenes, particularly in cases where the prescribed punishment is seven years or more.

New District Infrastructure Projects Launched

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new building of the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC), Kangra, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore and also laid the foundation stone of the DPO staff quarters of Zila Parishad, Kangra, at Dharamshala to be constructed at an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.26 crore.