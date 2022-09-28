Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demands 'ban on RSS', BJP retaliates

    Meanwhile, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait dubbed the ban on the PFI as a political gimmick by the BJP. Reacting to this statement, CM Bommai stated that there was a murder attempt on Tanveer Sait. He had demanded action against the PFI.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the backdrop of imposing a five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Centre. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will not oppose the ban on any organisations which are involved in anti-social activities.

    "RSS is involved in anti-social activities and this organisation should also be banned," he demanded. "The RSS creates unrest in society. All organisations involved in hate politics must be banned, he opined. Why did they not ban PFI all these days? The ban has been imposed after we demanded it," said Siddaramaiah.

    Also read: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya; PM Modi recalls memories

    Reacting to this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Like the cat always eyes on mice, Siddaramaiah will be waiting for an opportunity to blame the RSS."

    "Whatever may be the development, he will link it to the RSS. He can`t pursue politics if he doesn`t take the name of RSS. Is there any grounds to ban RSS?," CM Bommai questioned.

    Also read: Centre bans PFI: Congress, IUML welcomes decision; both want RSS also to be banned

    "Siddaramaiah had taken back cases on the PFI workers. Does he need any more evidence?" he asked. "Should RSS be banned for its patriotic activities? RSS gives succour to people in need. They are struggling to preserve the culture and heritage of this country. Should they be banned for these?" CM Bommai asked.

    "The RSS is a patriotic institution and it is imbibing a sense of patriotism in this country. It would be meaningless to demand its ban," he added.

    Also read: Cannot support PFI ban; why are right-wing organisations not banned: Owaisi

    "Now, just for the sake of political gains, he has forgotten the murder attempt on him and now is saying it is politically motivated, what can be said?" CM Bommai said.

