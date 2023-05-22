Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Home Minister would have resigned if...' Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

    Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik alleged that had there been a probe conducted, the then-home minister would have had to resign. He also claimed that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were 'fought on the bodies of our soldiers'.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik has once again raked up the Pulwama attack claim to target the Narendra Modi government, claiming that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were 'fought on the bodies of our soldiers'.

    At an event in Bansur of Alwar district, Malik alleged that had there been a probe conducted, the then-home minister would have had to resign.

    "Elections (Lok Sabha 2019) were fought on the bodies of our soldiers and no investigation was done. Had an inquiry been done, the then-home minister (Rajnath Singh) would have had to resign. Many officers would have been jailed and there would have been a huge controversy," Malik said.

    This is not the first time Malik has targeted the Modi government. He has been vocal about the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir where he was the governor before the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

    He claimed that the prime minister was in a shooting at the Jim Corbett National Park when the Pulwama attack happened on February 14, 2019.

    "When he came out from there I got a call (from him). I told him that our soldiers have been killed and they got killed by our mistake. He told me to keep quiet," Malik said.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation recently questioned Malik in connection with his claim that he was offered Rs 300 crore as a bribe to clear files related to an insurance scheme during his tenure as Jammu and Kashmir governor.

    He further claimed that he was removed from the Governor's post for bringing to light corruption. 

    "I was in Goa, I complained about the corruption of the chief minister there to the prime minister and the result was that I was removed as governor and the CM continued on the post. That's why I am sure that they do corruption right under his nose and have a share in it and the entire share goes to Adani," Malik said.

    He urged people to change the government. "Because if you vote from them again, you will not get a chance to vote thereafter. After this he will not let you vote, he will say that every time only I win, then why spend on elections," he said. 

    With Agency Inputs

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
