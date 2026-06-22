Forest officials in West Bengal celebrated International Yoga Day by practicing yoga with elephants. A viral video showed the officials and elephants together, highlighting a message of human-wildlife harmony. The event, organized by the forest department, aimed to promote wellness and conservation.

A unique International Yoga Day celebration in West Bengal has captured the attention of social media users after a video showing forest department officials performing yoga alongside elephants went viral online. The heartwarming visuals highlighted an unusual yet powerful blend of wellness, wildlife conservation, and the bond between humans and animals.

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The event was organised by the West Bengal Forest Department as part of International Yoga Day celebrations. In the now-viral clip, forest officials, mahouts, and staff members can be seen practising yoga in the presence of trained elephants, creating a picturesque scene that quickly resonated with viewers across the internet.

Check the viral video here:

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The elephants stood calmly beside the participants as yoga sessions were conducted in a natural setting, underscoring the message of harmony between humans and wildlife. The visuals offered a refreshing departure from traditional Yoga Day events and showcased the state's efforts to promote both environmental awareness and physical well-being.

The initiative was part of a broader campaign by the forest department, which organised yoga sessions across various ecological zones, including forested and wildlife-rich regions of the state. Officials said the aim was to encourage a healthier lifestyle while fostering a deeper connection with nature and conservation efforts.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising the creativity of the event. Several viewers described the sight of elephants standing alongside yoga practitioners as both calming and inspiring. Others noted that the event served as a reminder of the importance of coexisting peacefully with wildlife.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 and promotes the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of yoga. This year's celebrations witnessed participation from government departments, security forces, educational institutions, and citizens across the country. The theme focused on healthy living and overall well-being.

The West Bengal event stood out for its unique setting and the presence of elephants, turning a routine Yoga Day programme into a viral moment. As the video continues to circulate online, it has sparked conversations about conservation, mindfulness, and the special relationship shared by forest staff and the animals under their care.

The viral clip serves as a reminder that yoga is not just about exercise—it is also about finding balance, harmony, and a connection with the world around us.