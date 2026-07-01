Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has raised sharp concerns over the Kerala government's proposed liquor policy, alleging a lack of consultation and warning that the opaque move could lead to large-scale irregularities and corruption.

Keralam Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday raised sharp concerns over the state government's proposed approach to liquor policy, alleging that the move lacks proper consultation within the ruling coalition and could open the door to large-scale irregularities. He said the decision-making process surrounding the proposal appears opaque and warned that it could have serious social and administrative consequences for the state.

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Speaking to reporters, Vijayan cautioned against what he described as an unconsulted and risky policy direction. He said, "The government is creating an opportunity for the expansion of liquor sales, which poses a serious threat to the state. This is an issue of immense public importance. Such a decision should have been taken only after a detailed discussion within the ruling front and after arriving at a clear consensus. However, the UDF has not held any such discussion."

Corruption and Overreach Alleged

Raising questions over the urgency behind the proposal, he alleged that the government's insistence needed scrutiny and hinted at possible corrupt motives. "No government in Keralam has ever created a situation like this, where liquor would be made so widely available. The Chief Minister appears determined to go ahead with the proposal. His reply clearly suggests that the government intends to implement it. The question is, why is the Chief Minister so insistent? That is where the issue of corruption arises. The circumstances are highly suspicious," said Vijayan.

Accusing the executive of overreach, Vijayan further said the move undermines legislative processes and could weaken institutional checks and balances. He asserted, "This is also an attempt to place the executive above the Legislature. It creates the possibility of large-scale corruption. The government is beginning its tenure with a major corruption controversy. Once the Bill is passed, there will be no obstacle to implementing it."

Party's Stance Clarified

Clarifying his party's position on alcohol-related production policies, he said there was no engagement with global liquor firms and reiterated support for local agricultural value addition instead. "We never held any discussions with Bacardi. Our policy was to encourage the production of wine from fruits, vegetables and grains. Why is this being pushed through in such a concealed manner? Whose interests are being served? Our protest against this decision will continue. We cannot agree with it," Vijayan added. (ANI)