AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged a large police force arrived at his residence to arrest him before the Oct 10 Jantar Mantar protest. The demonstration is part of a larger opposition campaign against the Election Commission over electoral roll revision.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar claimed that a "massive contingent" of paramilitary forces and Delhi Police had arrived at his residence and office to arrest him ahead of the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the move was aimed at preventing him from joining the demonstration. Sharing a video in a post on X, Kumar on Wednesday wrote, "A massive contingent of paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police has arrived at my home and office to arrest me! They want to arrest me before I can join the protest on October 10th! But we are free citizens of a free India; we are soldiers of @arvindkejriwal, and Modi's police will not be able to stop us!"

Opposition Confrontation Spills onto Streets

The development comes amid a widening political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission over SIR, with opposition parties intensifying protests and demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Jantar Mantar turned into a political battleground on Wednesday as the Opposition's confrontation with the Election Commission over the SIR drive spilt onto the streets, with INDIA bloc MPs being stopped by Delhi Police, while Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained.

Opposition leaders also vowed to intensify their campaign demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar.

CJP Announces Nationwide Protest

Earlier, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced a nationwide protest targeting CEC Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar. Das said the party would formally intimate the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and would cooperate with the authorities on arrangements related to security, law and order and traffic.

Addressing the media, Das said the October 10 demonstration would be against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and used strong terms against him, including calling him a "traitor" and "anti-national".

Congress Launches 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Campaign

Moreover, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday announced a nationwide 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign from October 10 against the CEC. Venugopal asserted that the Congress' agitation over alleged "vote theft" would continue until the CEC is removed and the electoral system is corrected.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of Congress general secretaries, in-charges, PCC presidents and frontal organisations, Venugopal said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had given clear directions for an aggressive campaign against alleged irregularities in the electoral process. "Congress President has given a clear direction today to the PCC Presidents, In-charges, and General Secretaries for an aggressive, nationwide campaign against vote theft - 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao'. This is the slogan we are raising," he said.

The Opposition has been stepping up against the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, alleging irregularities in the electoral process. The poll body and the ruling party have rejected the Opposition's allegations.