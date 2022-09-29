Ashok Gehlot pulls out of Congress President polls; says apologised to Sonia Gandhi

Earlier, Gehlot sought to play down the political crisis in the state for which three of his loyalists have been issued show cause notice by the party's central leadership and said, "internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he will not be contesting for the post for Congress president post. This decision, by the CM comes after he met with Sonia Gandhi today after some delay amid turmoil over the Congress president election and the Rajasthan crisis.

“Have always been a disciplined soldier of the Congress," the Rajasthan CM said after meeting Gandhi. He also said that he felt sorry and apologised to Sonia Gandhi for the developments in Rajasthan.

Also read: Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri district; 7 people, including senior official missing

Earlier, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh had decided to contest the polls. Digvijaya Singh has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is led by Rahul Gandhi.

"Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier, Gehlot sought to play down the political crisis in the state for which three of his loyalists have been issued show cause notice by the party's central leadership and said, "internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it".

Also read: Tamil Nadu government denies permission for RSS route march, cites law and order issues

Gehlot reached Delhi on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, Gehlot said the party works under the Congress president and decisions will be taken in the time to come.

He said Congress workers worry about the direction in which the country is heading and tackling the issue was more important.

"Be it inflation, unemployment or dictatorial tendency in the country, Rahul Gandhi worries about it. All of us in Congress worry about the direction in which the country is heading. Tackling that is more important for us. Internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it," he said.

Also read: Digvijaya Singh officially enters Congress president race, to file nomination on Sept 30

With only a day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections and no form having been filled seemingly due to the Rajasthan crisis, senior party leader Digivjaya Singh has apparently decided to contest the polls.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that Gehlot and Tharoor considered as two prominent candidates for the post and the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh has added a new twist to the battle.

Digvijaya Singh has been involved in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is led by Rahul Gandhi.