    For Holi 2023, Indian Railways to operate 350 special trains; Check details here

    Indian Railways has deployed about 350 special train services to cater to the extra passenger rush during the Holi festival. The highest number of trains have been pressed into service for people travelling from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad to north and west Indian states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bengal.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    India celebrates Holi with great pomp. Thousands of people travel to enjoy the important Hindu holiday with their families. One of the world's biggest rail networks, Indian Railways, has declared that special Holi trains will operate during this time to accommodate the demand for widespread travel and the convenience of passengers. The special trains will link key cities between a variety of places.

    Up to 350 journeys of special Holi trains will be offered, according to the Ministry of Railways, to help people move around the country during the holiday.

    The Indian Railways, according to the report, have operated the most trains for passengers coming from major places like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Odisha.

    Passengers travelling to Lucknow from New Delhi station will find it easier to travel now that a special train has been placed into operation. A unique train from New Delhi to Katra has also been introduced, where the Holi holiday is observed with fervour and vigour. A special train has been introduced by Northern Railway from New Delhi to Katra, stopping along the way at Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Jammu, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, and Moradabad.

    To assist commuters travelling to Lucknow from New Delhi station, a special train has also been put into operation. Along the route, stops would be made at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, and Hardoi.

    Northern Railways introduced 68 trains as a special for Holi in response to the rush, while East Central Railway and North West Railway released 58 and 38 trains, respectively.

    For Bihar, up to 39 pairs of Holi special trains have been placed into operation to handle the massive influx of passengers travelling from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Howrah and other major areas to their hometowns.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
