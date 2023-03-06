Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI raids former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence in Patna; questions her in land-for-jobs scam case

    The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

    CBI officials arrive at former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's residence in Patna AJR
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (March 6) morning reached at former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, reports said. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the time when the CBI team reached the spot.

    It is reportedly said that the officials were questioning Rabri Devi in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

    The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

    Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside the former chief minister's home in Patna.

    A Delhi court on February 27 summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

    Special judge Geetanjali Goel directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15. In July 2022, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the officer on special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in the case.

    The chargesheet was filed on October 10, 2022, for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
