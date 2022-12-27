'For better India...': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti praised Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying that she salutes him for undertaking the yatra to strengthen secularism and promote national unity.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has been invited to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP chief tweeted, "I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage; I believe it is my duty to support someone who dares to challenge fascist forces. "Will be marching with him to a better India," Mufti tweeted.

President of the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah, is also expected to join Rahul Gandhi on the march's final leg, which started in Kanyakumari in September 2022.

The yatra has travelled over 2,800 km across ten states and is presently on a nine-day winter break. On January 3, the march will resume and will enter Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has announced that the party has invited non-BJP leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary for the yatra.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are unlikely to participate in the Yatra due to 'preoccupation' with their party's programmes.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary-in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal, with other senior Congress leaders, met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the yatra.

Venugopal tweeted, "The #BharatJodoYatra is making its way to J&K. Today, I met with the Lt. Governor of J&K, Shri. Manoj Sinha ji, and senior party leaders. Discussed security arrangements and sought administration cooperation."

