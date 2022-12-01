Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Police fact-checks Mehbooba Mufti over November salary

    "It is informed that Police Headquarters has made available adequate funds to all its units for the salary of its employees, including those covered under NPS," the force added on Twitter

    Jammu and Kashmir Police factchecks Mehbooba Mufti over November salary of its personnel
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police has refuted reports that claimed that the salary of the police employees covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) could not be drawn due to the non-availability of budget.

    Taking to Twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Some social media accounts, media persons and individuals are falsely reporting that due to non-availability of budget, the salary of the police employees covered under NPS could not be drawn. There is no truth in it, and it is far from the facts."

    "This false information is rebutted. It is informed that Police Headquarters has made available adequate funds to all its units for the salary of its employees, including those covered under NPS," the force added.

    The rebuttal came after a number of media reports claimed that due to the non-availability of funds, several police personnel from the Union Territory, including IPS officers, who get their salaries under NPS, had been told that their November salaries had been withheld. 

    Under the NPS, which was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in January 2010 when it was still a state, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards pension. 

    Raking up the issue, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti reacted on Twitter, saying: "Sad that salaries of those who serve on the frontline have been withheld for two months. One can well empathise with the plight and pain of these families who solely rely on these salaries as their only source of income."

    Some media reports even claimed that the salaries had not been paid for the last two months.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
