    Foiled extortion attempt: 3 men threaten Punjab businessman in Khalistani terrorist's name

    The incident sheds light on the continued threat posed by individuals associated with Khalistani extremism, and the need for vigilant law enforcement to counter such activities and protect the safety of the public.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    In a dramatic incident that unfolded in Punjab's Moga, a garment shop owner faced an extortion attempt by three individuals allegedly associated with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla. The foiled extortion bid occurred in the Camp Clothing Market area of Moga around noon. The attackers forced the shop owner to speak with Dalla on the phone, demanding money.

    The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV, showing the three individuals taking phones from shop staff members.

    Despite the shop owner's pleas for mercy, the situation escalated until an alert employee made a crucial decision to contact the police. Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Satnam Singh, patrolling nearby, rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend two of the associates, while one managed to flee.

    These associates are believed to have ties to Arshdeep Dalla, who, through phone calls from Canada, has been involved in extorting money from various individuals in Punjab, including businessmen, contractors, singers, and liquor traders. These illicit funds are suspected to be used to finance terrorist activities.

    The incident sheds light on the continued threat posed by individuals associated with Khalistani extremism, and the need for vigilant law enforcement to counter such activities and protect the safety of the public.

