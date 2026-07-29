Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the government to focus on preventing paper leaks over just punishment in the new exam bill. He also backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who defended her remarks against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over his past actions.

Tharoor on Exam Bill: Focus on Prevention, Not Just Punishment

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that the government should focus on preventing paper leaks instead of relying only on punishment under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Speaking to reporters here on the Bill, Tharoor said that while provisions for punishment and fast-track courts were welcome, stronger measures were needed to prevent paper leaks in the first place.

"Punishment is fine. But before reaching the punishment, bring in provisions to prevent paper leaks. I have made a few suggestions in my address and article," Tharoor said. He also questioned the effectiveness of fast-track courts, pointing to the existing backlog in the judicial system. "Justice is not warranted merely by the passing of rules. You need to appoint new judges, additional judges and perhaps set up new courts as well as new prosecutors. If the judicial system does not have the capacity, what is the use of announcing new courts?" the Congress MP said.

Congress Leaders Target Pralhad Joshi

Tharoor also backed party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi over his comments on the Bilkis Bano case, saying that speaking in favour of the perpetrators was "not good." Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said, "Priyanka Gandhi has spoken on it. What he had said in the Bilkis Bano matter was bad. What happened to her was really sad. If you speak for her perpetrators, it is not good."

Priyanka Gandhi Defends Remarks on Minister's 'Attitude Towards Women'

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday dismissed allegations that her remarks inside the House were unparliamentary, standing firm by her recent comments targeting Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Speaking to reporters, Vadra asserted that her statements were grounded in documented facts and reflected what she termed a systemic attitude toward women, reiterating that she would not be intimidated by threats of parliamentary action or sanctions.

The Congress leader further cited past incidents, including the induction of an individual associated with the 2009 Mangalore pub assault into the BJP by Pralhad Joshi. "What was unparliamentary about it? It was simply the truth. If they want to punish me for speaking the truth, well, I will speak the truth. You have seen that there are videos, and it is not just this instance. Who inducted the man into the BJP who was involved in the Mangalore pub assault on women? Pralhad Joshi did. He was expelled five hours later or whenever it was, but there is a photograph of him being inducted. It is not just a single incident, but it reflects his attitude towards women," she said.

Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks against newly appointed Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi in connection with the Bilkis Bano convicts while targeting the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability. Her remarks against the newly appointed minister triggered a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, as Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accused her of making personal allegations and spreading misinformation against the education minister.

Gogoi Demands Accountability from Amit Shah Over Pellet Gun Use

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gorav Gogoi demanded an immediate explanation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the use of pellet guns against protesters, alleging that both the Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were evading parliamentary accountability. "Our main demand is that the Home Minister give a response, but he is not even present--how will he give a response? I feel that the Home Minister and Prime Minister do not want to take accountability on this issue as to who gave the order to open fire with pellet guns," he said. (ANI)