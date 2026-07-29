YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP of claiming credit for the Bhogapuram Airport, stating the YSRCP government executed the key groundwork, including land acquisition and funding, and that the project was ready for inauguration due to their efforts.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government of attempting to claim credit for the Bhogapuram International Airport project, asserting that the key groundwork and execution were carried out during the previous YSRCP government.

In a post on X, Reddy welcomed the inauguration of the Bhogapuram Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport scheduled for August 1, saying it would emerge as a major driver of growth for North Andhra and enhance business, tourism and connectivity in the region.

'Credit Without Contribution'

"A project built by one, but claimed by another, that's the story of Bhogapuram Airport. The Work was done by YSRCP. The publicity belongs to Chandrababu! 'Credit Without Contribution: That Is Chandrababu's Brand of Politics,'" Reddy said.

Claiming that the airport was ready for inauguration because of the work undertaken during his tenure, the former Chief Minister alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was attempting to take credit despite making "no contribution" to the project.

YSRCP Lists Project Milestones

"From signing the concession agreement with GMR in June 2020 to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, site clearance, obtaining NOCs, security clearances, water and power supply, internal roads, aeronautical services and financial closure, every critical process was completed during our government's tenure," Reddy said.

A project built by one, but claimed by another, that’s the story of Bhogapuram Airport. The Work was done by YSRCP. The publicity belongs to Chandrababu! "𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘂'𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳… pic.twitter.com/bZ2y3ttepa — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 29, 2026

He further claimed that the YSRCP government spent nearly Rs 1,200 crore on land acquisition, rehabilitation, infrastructure, water supply, road connectivity and other supporting works, enabling construction of the airport despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reddy also criticised the present government over the lack of road connectivity to the airport, alleging that passengers continue to face inconvenience due to the absence of the proposed six-lane highway linking Visakhapatnam city with Bhogapuram.

Airport Inauguration and TDP's Stance

The remarks come ahead of the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the Bhogapuram International Airport as a transformative infrastructure project that would accelerate economic growth, tourism and employment opportunities across North Andhra.

The State government is planning a grand inauguration ceremony for the airport. (ANI)