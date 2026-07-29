BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Priyanka Gandhi's remarks on NTA reforms as a "toxic rant," calling her the "poster child of undeserved entitlement." He and other BJP leaders accused the Congress of disrespecting academics and dodging debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday termed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks criticising the High-Powered Task Force formed for NTA reforms as a "toxic and directionless rant" devoid of constructive solutions. Speaking to ANI, he criticised Gandhi, calling her "the poster child of undeserved entitlement" and defended the High-Powered Task Force, accusing the Congress leadership of disrespecting distinguished academic figures and shielding its own track record on paper leaks. "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech was a pungent, toxic, directionless rant devoid of any constructive content. She failed to even offer one positive suggestion about student examination reform. Look at the way in which she attacked the IIT Director. She is the poster child of undeserved entitlement, and she has the audacity to malign and mock a distinguished academic like the IIT Madras Director," he said.

Kesavan further demanded that the Congress party issue an apology to the Education Minister Prahlad Joshi. "The manner in which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Education Minister inside Parliament, and how both she and Rahul Gandhi attacked the Education Minister outside Parliament, only exposed the hypocrisy of the Congress Party," he said. The BJP spokesperson also alleged that the Congress Party dodged the debate in the Parliament as the debate on the amendment bill commenced and proceeded. Numerous paper leaks that occurred during the Congress UPA regime were exposed. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi owe an apology to the Nari Shakti of our country; now we know why the Congress Party was ducking a debate in Parliament, because when the debate on the amendment bill commenced and proceeded, all the paper leaks that happened - numerous paper leaks during the Congress UPA regime and in Congress-ruled state governments - came to light," he said.

Congress Accused of Stalling Parliament

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of attempting to stall legislative proceedings due to a lack of genuine issues. "Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or Congress have no issue. They have only one issue: shut down Parliament. Now they are seeing that Parliament hasn't been shut down, the proceedings of Parliament are ongoing, and therefore now they are bringing up such absurd things. Discuss NEET, Vande Mataram, or any other issue in Parliament. Why do you run away from discussion? All their allegations are hollow; they have no substance," he said.

'Breach of Parliamentary Decorum'

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for repeatedly violating parliamentary decorum and using "unfortunate" language against Joshi. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have become adept at breaching the decorum of Parliament. The language they used for Pralhad Joshi is unfortunate; they should apologise. Pralhad Joshi has performed excellently as a Minister. He is already handling multiple Ministries, yet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi seem to think that a Minister should be appointed only after consulting them. It is the Prime Minister's prerogative to decide whom to appoint as a minister. The people of the country will not forgive Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the language they used and for violating parliamentary decorum," he said.

Congress Rebuts Allegations

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh dismissed the defending statements made by the Education Minister as a ploy to gain "cheap popularity." He asserted that video evidence available in the public domain clearly exposes efforts to protect those involved. "It is a significant issue; the way they have substantiated their claims and the video--which is now in the public domain for all to see--clearly show how he is attempting to shield those individuals. This conduct deserves condemnation; the statements the Minister is making in his own defence are merely an attempt to garner cheap popularity. I believe the Speaker will ensure the truth comes to light and will certainly reject this application of his," he said. (ANI)