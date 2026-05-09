AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam urged the new BJP govt in West Bengal to focus on development for all. As Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn in as CM, Islam advised against religious politics, asking the new govt to follow 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

AIUDF urges focus on development, religious harmony

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam on Saturday urged the BJP to focus on the development of West Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Bengal. Speaking to ANI ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal Chief Minister, Islam urged the new government to move beyond religious politics and work for all communities equally. "Suvendu Adhikari is going to be the Chief Minister of Bengal. The people have placed their trust in these leaders, hoping for development. Sadly, politics in India often falls back on Hindu-Muslim divisions, and votes are won this way. Leave behind religious conflict and truly follow the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," AIUDF leader told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further said that the government should work towards ensuring equal treatment and peace for all sections of society. "Work for everyone's progress, ensure peace, treat all communities equally, and fulfil the people's expectations," he said.

BJP's era in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata a day earlier.

Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

Dignitaries to attend ceremony

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.