The NIA has registered a terror case to probe the September 30 mid-air attack on Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. An Omani first officer attacked him with an axe in an alleged attempt to hijack the flydubai flight and crash it into Tel Aviv airport.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to investigate the September 30 mid-air cockpit attack on Indian national pilot Captain Smit Machchhar by an Omani first officer aboard a flydubai flight FZ1073 in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash.

NIA Registers Case Under Anti-Terror Laws

The anti-terror agency registered the case (RC-34/2026/NIA/DLI) on October 9 following a direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a thorough investigation into the incident, citing its gravity, national and international ramifications, and the need to uncover the larger conspiracy. The case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and Section 16 read with Section 15(1)(a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Mid-Air Attack

In its First Information Report (FIR), the NIA mentioned that the flight departed Dubai at 7.05 am Gulf Standard Time (GST) on September 30, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members. At around 9.21 am GST, while flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, the aircraft reportedly dived rapidly and turned back into Saudi airspace. The FIR also pointed out that passengers reported that the Omani first officer stabbed Captain Machchhar in an apparent attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash. The first officer was overpowered and restrained by passengers and crew members, while the captain sustained deep cuts to his head and hands. Other flydubai pilots on board then landed the plane safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia at 10:45 am (GST), leading to the arrest of the first officer by Saudi authorities.

'Grave National and International Ramifications'

NIA case states, "the foregoing information discloses the commission of offences against an Indian National Captain Smit Machchhar under section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and section 16 read with section 15(1)(a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, which are scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008." It mentions the Central government is of the opinion that "a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed and the case is related to attack on an Indian National Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with an apparent attempt to hijack or crash the plane FlyDubai Flight No. 1073 on 30.09.2026, and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its grave national and international ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the matter requires thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the provisions of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008." In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section 5 and 8 of section 6 read with section 8 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the Central government directed the NIA to register a case in the matter for investigation.

Axe Attack Caused 16,000-Foot Plunge

The Omani first officer, Hamam al-Hammami, attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit with an axe. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. Captain Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries.

UAE Probe Reveals Tel Aviv Terror Plot

Meanwhile, the UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Shamsi on Friday (local time) said an investigation into the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 revealed that the aircraft's Omani co-pilot had allegedly planned a terrorist attack to seize control of the plane and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with the aim of causing maximum casualties, according to the UAE state News Agency WAM. UAE Attorney-General said the 29-year-old suspect had begun carrying out the alleged plot during a flight scheduled to travel from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026.

Suspect's Radicalisation History

According to WAM, the investigation traced the suspect's ideological and professional background and found that signs of his alleged radicalisation first emerged in 2017 when he was studying in Australia. During that period, he was influenced by extremist literature and online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks. (ANI)

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