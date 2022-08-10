Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flood alert in Andra Pradesh after Godavari river water level rises

    Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which is yet to recover from last month's deluge fully, is again under threat of a massive flood as river discharge approaches 10 lakh cusecs.
     

    Amaravati, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    The Godavari River is in spate for the second month in a row, almost reaching the first danger level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

    Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which is yet to recover from last month's deluge fully, is again under threat of a massive flood as river discharge approaches 10 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second).

    State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director, B R Ambedkar, in its release, said that the present inflow into the Godavari is 9.80 lakh cusecs.

    Ambedkar added, "By afternoon, we will release the first warning signal. We have accordingly informed the officials of the districts along the river's course about taking the necessary precautions."

    He said that one NDRF and one SDRF team had been stationed in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district for rescue operations.

    Due to heavy rains in the catchment area, flood flow at upstream Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached 12.58 lakh cusecs.

    Godavari tributaries, such as Sabari have also experienced high inflows due to the rains.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
