    Maharashtra's Nashik receives heavy rain; temples submerge as Godavari river overflow

    Ghat areas like Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri are known for heavy rainfall, but this time Surgana and Peth have also received significant rain.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nashik, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra's Nashik district, raising water levels in several rivers and submerging many temples on the Godavari river's bed, as per officials. The Nashik district received an average of 68.4 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Surgana receiving the most (238.8 mm), followed by Peth (187.6 mm) and Trimbakeshwar (168 mm), according to an official.

    According to officials, water levels are expected to rise further due to dam water release later in the day.

    They estimate that Gangapur Dam will release 10,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water, while Chankapur Dam will release 19,266 cusec and Darana Dam will release 15,080 cusec.

    "Residents of Nashik can determine the severity of flooding by looking at the water level near the Dutondya Maruti (two-headed Hanuman) idol on the riverbed. The water level is currently a little below the waist of the idol," stated the government official. 

    While talking to PTI, the official said that the residents of villages along the Godavari's banks, and some other smaller rivers, have been notified of the situation. However, the water level is currently below the 'danger' mark.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
