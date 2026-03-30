IIT Delhi inaugurated the Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall, honouring the Flipkart Co-founder and alumnus for his philanthropic contributions. The hall, formerly an exam space, is now a hub for student study and institutional showcases.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday celebrated a landmark moment in its institutional history with the inauguration of the Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall on its campus. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Binny Bansal, Co-Founder of Flipkart and distinguished alumnus of IIT Delhi, along with the Institute's Director, Prof. Rangan Banerjee; faculty; staff; and a vibrant gathering of students.

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In December 2025, IIT Delhi announced it would name the exhibition hall in recognition of Binny Bansal's extraordinary generosity and long-term commitment to his alma mater. Bansal's sustained philanthropic contributions and deep engagement with the Institute have played a pivotal role in enhancing the academic and innovation ecosystem at IIT Delhi. The naming of this hall stands as a testament to the enduring bond between Bansal and the institution that shaped him.

Binny Bansal's Vision for Students

Speaking on this occasion, Binny Bansal, Co-founder, Flipkart, and IIT Delhi alumnus, said, "IIT Delhi is where it all began for me. I hope this exhibition hall becomes a space where students dare to imagine the future, showcase their ideas, and realise that the next great company or invention can begin right here on this campus. My warmest wishes to every student, faculty member, and staff who make IIT Delhi the extraordinary place it is."

From Exam Hall to Innovation Hub

The inauguration ceremony of the Binny Bansal Exhibition Hall, held in the presence of Binny Bansal's family and close friends, marked a warm and memorable celebration. Located on the ground floor of the Main Administrative Building at the IIT Delhi campus, the Exhibition Hall carries a deep sense of nostalgia, fondly remembered by generations of alumni as the space where they once wrote their examinations. Today, it has beautifully transformed into a vibrant and dynamic hub for student study and institutional showcases.

A Tribute to Vision and Philanthropy

Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "Bansal's unwavering generosity and commitment to IIT Delhi are worthy of emulation. This hall, named in his honour, is a lasting tribute to his vision and philanthropy, one that will serve as an enduring source of inspiration for students for decades to come. On behalf of the entire IIT Delhi community, I extend our deepest gratitude to Bansal for his continued belief in the Institute."

Inspiring the Next Generation

Earlier today, during an interactive fireside chat with students of IIT Delhi, Binny Bansal shared reflections on his entrepreneurial journey, the early days of building Flipkart, the lessons learned, and his vision for India's technology landscape. Students had the rare opportunity to ask questions and draw inspiration directly from one of India's foremost startup founders. The audience responded with great enthusiasm, leaving them motivated to pursue their own bold ideas. (ANI)