Piyush Goyal predicts a landslide victory for the BJP-NDA in the upcoming assembly elections in five states/UTs. He highlighted PM Modi's historic West Bengal rally. The ECI has announced the polling and counting dates for all five elections.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a landslide victory in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held in five states and Union Territories. He also said that Prime Minister Modi's rally at Brigade Ground in West Bengal was historic.

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Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, along with one Union Territory, Puducherry. The polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

Speaking to reporters here, Piyush Goyal said, based on estimates from various places, the people of India will give the BJP and NDA a landslide victory in this election. "Based on estimates from various places, the people of India will give the BJP and NDA a landslide victory in this election. Prime Minister Modi's rally at Brigade Ground in West Bengal yesterday was a historic rally as lakhs of people gathered there. He raised awareness among the people about Mamata's ruthless governance. I am fully confident that the NDA government will win with a huge percentage in all the 5 states/UTs, including Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam," said Goyal.

Bypolls in Six States

In addition to the Assembly polls, the EC also announced byelections for six seats across six states, including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura, which will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, covering constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, will have polling on April 9, while the second phase in Gujarat and Maharashtra will take place on April 23. (ANI)