IndiGo has resumed flights to previously closed routes as 32 airports reopen following India-Pakistan tensions. The airline advises passengers to check flight status regularly and offers fee waivers until May 22, 2025.

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced that the airports, which were closed due to the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, are now open for operations. The airline announced that it will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes.

Amid the military conflict, IndiGo had cancelled all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot.

"In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

The airline said that as services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations. We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates. As always, we will continue to keep you informed through our official channels," IndiGo said.

"If you are still reconsidering your travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until 22nd May 2025 for travel to and from the affected airports. Your comfort, confidence, and convenience, while traveling with us, remain our top priorities. We're here to support you every step of the way," the airline added.

The temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil aircraft operations amid India-Pakistan tensions has been lifted with immediate effect, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) stated on Monday.

In a press release, the AAI stated that the airports' temporary closure was initially set to last until 05:29 hrs on May 15 but will now be available for civil aircraft operations.

"Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline's websites for regular updates," the release read.

Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner also stated that Chandigarh Airport was now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO of the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL).