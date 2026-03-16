The Election Commission of India ordered a major reshuffle in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls, appointing Dushyant Nariala as the new Chief Secretary and Sanghamitra Ghosh as the new Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the transfer of senior officers in the state government, following the announcement of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases. In a letter dated March 15, addressed to the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government in Kolkata, the EC said it has reviewed the poll preparedness for the general election to the legislative assembly of West Bengal and directs the following transfers.

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ECI Issues Transfer Directives

The EC has directed that Dushyant Nariala (IAS-1993) be posted as Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal. Ms Sanghamitra Ghosh (IAS-1997) has been posted as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs, Government of West Bengal.

"I am directed to state that the Commission has reviewed the poll preparedness for the General Election to Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026 and directs the following: Dushyant Nariala, (IAS-1993) be posted as Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal. Sanghamitra Ghosh, (IAS-1997) be posted as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs, Govt. of West Bengal," the letter signed by Sujeet Kumar Mishra, Secretary, ECI, read.

"The directions of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect of joining of above officers be sent by 03:00 PM on March 16, 2026. Further, the officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election related posts till the completion of elections," the letter said.

The EC has removed the current Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, from her post and appointed Dushyant Nariala in her place.

Assembly Election Schedule Announced

This comes after the EC on Sunday announced the schedule for upcoming assembly elections in four states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, along with one Union Territory, Puducherry.

The polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9.

The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. (ANI)