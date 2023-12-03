Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Top Reasons Why BJP is Leading in Rajasthan Elections 2023

    As the results are rolling out, BJP is declaring its immense victory in the Rajasthan elections. Let’s find out what are the significant factors to BJP’s success in Rajasthan elections.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Rajasthan is witnessing a significant surge in the victory of Bharatiya Janta Party. Several prominent leaders and minsters of the Congress party on the brink of defeat. Let’s find out what are the significant factors to BJP’s success in Rajasthan elections. 


    Top five reasons of BJP’s victory


    1.    Hindutva and Sanatan- The primary reason is linked to the party’s emphasis on Hindutva and Santan values. Not a single Muslim candidate was nominated for any seat. 


    2.    Influence of leaders- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a strong influence on the public. PM Modi and Amit Shah’s extensive campaigning proved fruitful for the party. 


    3.    The election was centred around the achievements of BJP.  Various candidates associated with leader Vasundhara Raje were not nominated for any seats. 


    4.    BJP addressed matters related the Kanhaiyalal murder case and the Bhilwara girl’s murder. This helped the party gain substantial votes. 


    5.    BJP presented an extensive 80-page manifesto. They made promises for the welfare of youth, farmers, and women.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
