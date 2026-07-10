A man named Suresh from Tholikkode Thottumukku was injured in an attack last night. The whole thing started over a dispute about an Omni van that was blocking the road near a petrol pump in Perethupara.

Vithura: In a shocking case of road rage, a scooter rider was brutally beaten up by a group of five men on the Vithura-Tholikkode road in Thiruvananthapuram. The victim has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Tholikkode Thottumukku.

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The incident happened last night. It all started when Suresh came across an Omni van parked right across the road, blocking the way near the Perethupara petrol pump on the Tholikkode-Thottumukku road. Suresh, who was on his scooter, honked to ask the driver to move the van.

This simple act angered the men in the van. They got out, surrounded Suresh, and started thrashing him, questioning why he had honked.

To save himself, Suresh ran into the nearby petrol pump. But the gang chased him down and continued to beat him up right there. Finally, the staff at the petrol pump stepped in and managed to rescue Suresh from his attackers.

After the assault, the accused got back in their van and fled the scene. The Vithura police have filed a case and have started an investigation to find the men responsible.