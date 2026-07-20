Five members of a family died and two girls were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Muzaffarnagar's Habipur village. Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal visited the injured, and CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the tragic incident.

Five members of a family were killed after a wall of a house collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Habipur village, Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal said late Sunday.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal visited the hospital to meet the injured.

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognisance

Minister Agarwal said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident.

"A very tragic accident has occurred in Muzaffarnagar where five people from the same family died due to the collapse of the roof of a house located in Habipur village... I have reached the hospital where two girls are in an injured condition. Instructions have been given to the doctors to provide complete arrangements for them... This is undoubtedly a tragic incident for us. The Chief Minister himself has taken cognisance of it...", he told ANI.

More details are awaited (ANI)