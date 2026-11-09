Multiple fire incidents erupted across Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, leading to a major emergency response. Authorities suspect firecrackers caused the blazes, which were contained by coordinated efforts from local police, civic teams, and the CISF.

Emergency Response to Fire Outbreaks in Dewas

A series of fire incidents disrupted normalcy in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, prompting a swift response from local authorities, officials said. A major fire broke out in an old wooden building located near the local vegetable market in the busy Jawahar Chowk area in Madhya Pradesh. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after receiving reports to control the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring commercial structures in the densely populated marketplace.

According to Jitendra Sisodia, Fire Officer in Dewas Municipal Corporation, civic teams are on high alert to handle the situation across all reported locations. The cause of the fire is speculated to be firecrackers. "A fire broke out at around three locations today. The reason might be firecrackers. The Municipal Corporation is alert. Fire tenders have been deployed," he said.

Coordinated Efforts to Control Blazes

Meanwhile, Dewas City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sumit Agrawal noted that another fire incident occurred at a restaurant near Janta Naka. After receiving the information, coordinated efforts of the fire brigade, the Municipal Corporation, and the CISF (from the Bank Note Press unit) helped bring the situation under control. "Late tonight, we received information that a fire had broken out at a restaurant. We arrived at the scene and alerted the fire brigade. The fire was brought under control. Subsequently, we received reports of another fire near Janta Naka; that, too, has now been largely brought under control through the efforts of the fire brigade," he said.

The official added that 10-12 fire tenders, along with Municipal Corporation teams and the CISF (from the BNP unit), were deployed to control the blaze. "Approximately 10 to 12 fire tenders were used. Teams from the Municipal Corporation, the CISF (from the BNP unit), and other industrial fire units arrived; the fire was brought under control through their coordinated efforts," he said.

Ujjain Incident Details

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in a building housing a commercial establishment in the Nagjhiri area on Dewas Road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday morning, officials said. Prompt action by the police and fire department led to the safe rescue of three individuals, including an elderly person. Upon receiving the alert, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control and launch a rescue operation. (ANI)

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