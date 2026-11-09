Late Sunday night witnessed two separate fire incidents in India: one at the Sericulture Office in Bhubaneswar and another at a garage in Mumbai's Haji Kasam Chawl. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in either location.

Fire Incidents in Bhubaneswar and Mumbai

A fire broke out at the Sericulture Office located in the Sikharchandi area of Bhubaneswar late Sunday night. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed.

Separate Incident in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a garage located in Haji Kasam Chawl in the Dongri area of Mumbai late Sunday night. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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