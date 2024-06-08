Fire, explosion in Delhi food processing unit leaves three dead, six injured

Authorities received a distress call at 3:35 am reporting a fire at Shyam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a facility that processes dry moong dal. The fire rapidly spread throughout the factory, trapping several workers inside.

A devastating fire and subsequent explosion in a food processing unit in the Narela Industrial Area early Saturday (June 8) morning resulted in the deaths of three workers and injuries to six others, according to Delhi Police.

Authorities received a distress call at 3:35 am reporting a fire at Shyam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, a facility that processes dry moong dal. The fire rapidly spread throughout the factory, trapping several workers inside.

As many as fourteen fire tenders were deployed to combat the blaze, and as of 8:30 am, the operation was still ongoing, confirmed a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official. Rescue teams managed to evacuate nine individuals from the building, who were then transported to SHRC Hospital in Narela.

Unfortunately, three workers - Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42) - were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The remaining six workers are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire originated from a gas leak in one of the pipelines supplying burners used for roasting moong dal. As the fire spread, it caused the overheating of a compressor, leading to an explosion.

Delhi Police have announced that a case is being registered under the appropriate sections, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

