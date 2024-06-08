UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr

On their way home, the group stopped their vehicle to relieve themselves, and an argument broke out when Rahul urinated on his friend, Ankur Kumar, as a joke. The group laughed, but the situation quickly escalated when Rahul slapped Ankur during the altercation, according to police.

A post-party altercation took a deadly turn when a man killed his friend after a drunken incident escalated in Bulandshahr on Thursday. The victim, Rahul Kumar (32), a resident of Saraighasi village in Sikandrabad, was returning from a party in Bulandshahr with five friends.

On their way home, the group stopped their vehicle to relieve themselves, and an argument broke out when Rahul urinated on his friend, Ankur Kumar, as a joke. The group laughed, but the situation quickly escalated when Rahul slapped Ankur during the altercation, according to police.

Delhi Police bans use of drones, hot air balloons ahead of PM Modi's oath ceremony; check details

"Everyone left for home, but Ankur couldn't bear the insult," said Sarjesh Kumar, inspector crime at Sikandrabad police station. "Around 1 am, Ankur went to Rahul's house and stabbed him several times while he was sleeping in the house courtyard."

Rahul's father, Chhatrapal Singh, a farmer, recounted the horrifying moment: "At first, I thought it was Rahul, as he often used to come home late. But when I heard someone screaming, I rushed out to find my son lying in a pool of blood with wounds all over his face and neck. Some villagers told us about his fight with Ankur, and the latter was seen coming towards our house at night."

Modi's historic 3rd term: G-20 Summit-like security measures in Delhi for June 9 swearing-in ceremony

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said, "An FIR under IPC section 302 was registered against Ankur and another accused based on a complaint by the victim’s family."

Latest Videos