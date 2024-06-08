IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details

Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry until June 12. These regions are also expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions for Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand on Saturday (June 8). In contrast, northern regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until June 9.

The northwestern states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are also set to witness thunderstorms today, along with light rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to the weather bulletin, "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 7 days."

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-11th; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-11th; Arunachal Pradesh during 9th-11th; Nagaland on 10th & 11th June, 2024," the bulletin further said.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for Assam and Meghalaya on June 10 and 11.

Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall until June 11, Karnataka until June 9, and Telangana on June 10. An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for Kerala on June 8.

The press release highlights, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during 7th-11th June. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 10th & 11th June."

