Four houses were destroyed by a fire in Thatha village, Ramban. Officials reported no casualties, and the administration, alongside the local MLA, has announced immediate financial relief and support for the affected families.

Fire Destroys Four Homes In Ramban Village No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in four houses in Thatha village in the Ganote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Sunday, destroying the houses. No loss of life was reported, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan said teams from the Fire Service, Quick Response Team (QRT), police and civil administration were immediately dispatched after information about the fire was received.

“Early this morning, we received information about a fire in the Ganote area. We immediately dispatched teams from Ramban, including the Fire Service, QRT, police, and the civil administration...fortunately, there was no loss of life, though four houses were destroyed.” Khan said. He said the fire was brought under control and the teams prevented it from spreading to neighbouring houses.

“The affected families have suffered significant losses...the fire has now been brought under control, and we were able to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding homes,” he said. The Deputy Commissioner said the administration had provided assistance to the affected families, including relief supplies through the Red Cross. He added that the families would also receive compensation in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

“We have provided all possible assistance to the families, including relief supplies through the Red Cross. They will also receive compensation in accordance with SDRF norms,” Khan added. Local MLA Arjun Singh Raju announced additional financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each affected family from his Constituency Development Fund.

"The victims will receive Rs 1.5 lakh through the SDRF. The Red Cross has also provided Rs 50,000 in cash aid. Additionally, I am providing Rs 1 lakh to each family whose home was destroyed, drawn from my own Constituency Development Fund. In total, this amounts to approximately Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh per family," Raju said. He further said that he had contacted the Chief Minister seeking additional assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and expressed hope that financial support would also be provided from there.

“I have reached out to the Chief Minister—having sent a message earlier this morning—and we expect that some financial assistance will also be provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said. Highlighting the local community's response, the MLA said members of both Hindu and Muslim communities came together to help extinguish the fire. He thanked those who supported the affected families during the incident and said government assistance would be provided.

“Hindus and Muslims alike came together to extinguish the fire. I extend my gratitude to everyone who stood by one another during this trying time. As for government assistance, it will certainly be provided," he added.