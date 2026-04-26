A fire erupted in a plastic warehouse in Gurugram's Sector 110 on Sunday, with no casualties reported. In a separate incident, another fire broke out in a factory in Narela, where 10 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

A fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in the Sector 110 area of Gurugram on Sunday, triggering an emergency response from the fire department. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

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Separate fire incident in Narela

In a separate incident, a fire also erupted in a factory in Narela, where around 10 fire tenders have been deployed to bring the situation under control Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited. (ANI)