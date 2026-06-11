A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 11-storey Manisha Building in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday morning. The Mumbai Fire Department said the blaze was reported at 7:43 AM and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for control measures.

A fire broke out at the residential Manisha Building in Juhu on Thursday, the Mumbai Fire Department said. According to the department, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the 11-storey building at 7:43 AM today. It further added that fire control measures were immediately initiated, saying, "Fire tenders are present at the spot." Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)