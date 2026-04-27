A fire broke out on the second floor of Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials suspect the fire originated from an outdoor AC unit and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

Fire broke out at Shram Shakti Bhavan on Monday, following which several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

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According to the officials, information about the fire was received at around 4:20 pm, following which six fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

Fire officials said the blaze was reported on the second floor of Shram Shakti Bhavan.

AC Unit Suspected as Cause of Blaze

Initial findings suggest that the fire originated in an outdoor AC unit, and efforts are underway to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.