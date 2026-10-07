A fire occurred at a rubber factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area. Seven fire tenders were deployed to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire Incident at Narela Industrial Area

A fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Narela Industrial Area of the national capital, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said here on Sunday. According to fire department officials, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

Emergency Response and Investigation

"A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Narela Industrial Area at 8:33 pm. Acting to it, seven Delhi Fire Service vehicles have been sent to the spot. Cooling operations are going on," the Delhi Fire Services stated. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)