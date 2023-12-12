BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Accenture company at Bellandur Ecospace in Bengaluru

Fire broke out in the Accenture building at Bellandur Ecospace in Bengaluru, due to a short circuit; No casualties were reported. Firefighters swiftly contained flames and limited damage to materials on the affected floor.

The fire erupted at the Accenture company building at the Ecospace in Bellandur. The incident is believed to have been caused by a short circuit. Some materials on the affected floor were burnt, but the fire did not spread extensively as there were limited combustible materials in the area at the time of the outbreak. Employees were evacuated as the fire seemed minor. However, the extent of damage from the fire is yet to be determined.



