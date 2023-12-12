Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Accenture company at Bellandur Ecospace in Bengaluru

    Fire broke out in the Accenture building at Bellandur Ecospace in Bengaluru, due to a short circuit; No casualties were reported. Firefighters swiftly contained flames and limited damage to materials on the affected floor.

    Fire breaks out at Bellandur's Eco Space in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    A fire incident occurred at the Accenture Company located in Ecospace, Bellandur, Bengaluru. The fire outbreak was reportedly caused by a short circuit within the premises. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. 

    The fire sparked concerns among the employees and residents in the vicinity. However, the timely intervention of firefighters helped in swiftly extinguishing the flames, averting any major damage or injuries.

    The fire erupted at the Accenture company building at the Ecospace in Bellandur. The incident is believed to have been caused by a short circuit. Some materials on the affected floor were burnt, but the fire did not spread extensively as there were limited combustible materials in the area at the time of the outbreak. Employees were evacuated as the fire seemed minor. However, the extent of damage from the fire is yet to be determined.

    (More details awaited)

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
