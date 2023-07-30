Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital, over 120 patients evacuated; no casualty reported

    As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.
     

    A fire broke out in the basement of a ten-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, 125 patients were evacuated from the premises. According to Inspector MD Champavat of the Shahibaug police station, no casualties have been recorded as of yet. Due to the renovation work underway at the hospital, several items stored in the basement caught fire and caused massive smoke, a fire official said.

    According to reports, the fire started at 4:30 am in the basement of the Rajasthan Hospital, according to Chamapavat station. The hospital is situated in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug neighbourhood and is managed by a nonprofit organisation.

    Fire fighting crews are attempting to contain the blaze, according to police inspector MD Champavat. The hospital's basement, where the fire started, is still emitting smoke. He said that the multi-story building's over 100 patients were evacuated as a precaution. The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

    According to Jayesh Khadia, the deputy chief fire officer, the fire started in the second basement of the ten-story Rajasthan Hospital, and someone called them about 4:30 am. He stated that about a dozen firefighting trucks were dispatched to the location.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that he had talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took information about the tragedy. He added that the local administration is engaged in fire fighting, rescuing patients and relief work. 

    The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

