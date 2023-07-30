Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

Kochi: The mortal remains of the five-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed brutally in Aluva on Friday at 5.30 pm, will be cremated on Sunday (July 30). The body has been kept for public homage at Thaikkattukara school where she was a student in Class One. A large number of people and students reached the school to pay their tributes to the young child. The funeral will be held at 10 am at the public cemetery of Keezhmad Grama panchayat.

Also read: 'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

The accused Ashfaq Alam has been charged with murder, sexual assault and sections under POCSO Act and he will be produced in court on Sunday.

The lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

The investigation took a significant turn as CCTV footage from the vicinity showed the young girl with a man named Ashfaq. Consequently, the Bihar native was apprehended and questioned at Aluva East Police Station. The post-mortem revealed injuries to the child's private parts and internal organs.

The heart-wrenching discovery of the 5-year-old's lifeless body was made by labourers cleaning the Aluva market premises, who came across a sack in an abandoned location. Swiftly informing the police, they uncovered the little girl's body inside the sack, adding a grim resolution to the devastating ordeal.

