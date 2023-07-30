Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Kochi: The mortal remains of the five-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed brutally in Aluva on Friday at 5.30 pm, will be cremated on Sunday (July 30). The body has been kept for public homage at Thaikkattukara school where she was a student in Class One. A large number of people and students reached the school to pay their tributes to the young child. The funeral will be held at 10 am at the public cemetery of Keezhmad Grama panchayat.

    Also read: 'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

    The accused Ashfaq Alam has been charged with murder, sexual assault and sections under POCSO Act and he will be produced in court on Sunday. 

    The lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

    The investigation took a significant turn as CCTV footage from the vicinity showed the young girl with a man named Ashfaq. Consequently, the Bihar native was apprehended and questioned at Aluva East Police Station. The post-mortem revealed injuries to the child's private parts and internal organs. 

    The heart-wrenching discovery of the 5-year-old's lifeless body was made by labourers cleaning the Aluva market premises, who came across a sack in an abandoned location. Swiftly informing the police, they uncovered the little girl's body inside the sack, adding a grim resolution to the devastating ordeal.
     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live July 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    Kerala Police apologizes after body of abducted 5-year-old girl found in garbage yard

    'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

    Chabad House in Mumbai under threat? Police step up security at Jewish centre AJR

    Chabad House in Mumbai under threat? Police step up security at Jewish centre

    Recent Stories

    Leo Sanjay Dut first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj film is OUT RBA

    ‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT

    Kerala news live July 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Growing up informed: Know the right time for children's Sex Education LMA

    Growing up informed: Know the right time for children's Sex Education

    Breastfeeding and Teething: 6 things Mothers should be aware of LMA

    Breastfeeding and Teething: 6 things Mothers should be aware of

    Numerology Prediction for July 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon