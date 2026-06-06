Shimla Police booked former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi for defamation. The FIR follows a complaint by ex-Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, who accused Baldi of circulating false statements to tarnish his reputation.

Shimla Police have registered an FIR against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and former Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Shrikant Baldi, following a complaint lodged by former state Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, police said on Saturday.

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According to the complaint, Gupta has alleged false, malicious and defamatory statements were made against him through a press statement that was subsequently circulated in the media. Gupta accused Baldi of deliberately issuing and facilitating the wide dissemination of a statement containing "baseless allegations and imputations aimed at tarnishing his reputation, credibility and public standing."

The complaint further alleged that the statements were intended to create prejudice against him and adversely affect the discharge of his official duties.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections

Acting on the complaint, Shimla Police registered a case under Sections 248 (making fabricated or baseless criminal accusations with intent to cause injury or harassment), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the registration of the FIR on Friday.

Efforts to obtain a response from Shrikant Baldi were unsuccessful. Calls and messages sent to him did not elicit any response till the filing of this report.

The matter is under investigation, police said.