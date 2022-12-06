Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    The court deferred the matter for March next year noting the submission of Agnihotri's counsel that the film director shall remain personally present for the next hearing on March 16, 2023 to tender his apology.

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    "The Kashmir Files" film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday (December 6) extended his apology to Delhi high court for criticising justice S Muralidhar for granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

    The apology comes after the Delhi high court decided to proceed ex-parte against Agnihotri and others. Justice Muralidhar was earlier a judge of the Delhi high court and is currently the chief justice of the Orissa high court.

    Also read: Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit

    During his term at the Delhi high court, the case was initiated after Agnihotri and others criticised justice Muralidhar for his alleged bias in granting bail to Navlakha.

    On Tuesday, Agnihotri filed an affidavit before a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh offering unconditional apology for his remarks.

    However, the court asked him to come in person for tendering the apology.

    "We are asking him (Agnihotri) to remain present because he is the contemnor. Does he have any difficulty if he has to express remorse in person? The remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit," the bench remarked.

    Also read: Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    The court deferred the matter for March next year noting the submission of Agnihotri's counsel that the film director shall remain personally present for the next hearing on March 16, 2023 to tender his apology.

    In his affidavit, Agnihotri said that he himself had deleted his tweets against the judge.

    Amicus curiae and senior counsel Arvind Nigam pointed out that the stand could be wrong considering Twitter's affidavit in this respect, where the micro-blogging website has stated it had deleted the tweets, rather than Agnihotri himself.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit AJR

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot - gps

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval AJR

    Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains country's key priority: NSA Ajit Doval

    Recent Stories

    Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship sur

    Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Anil Samrat's HOT romance besides waterfall is not to be MISSED RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Anil Samrat's HOT romance besides waterfall is not to be MISSED

    Apple mixed reality headset launch reportedly pushed to 2023 Know why gcw

    Apple’s mixed reality headset launch reportedly pushed to 2023; Know why

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: It is disrespectful - Brazil dancing goal celebration draws ire of Roy Keane-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'It's disrespectful' - Brazil's dancing goal celebration draws ire of Roy Keane

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon